Souderton, PA

Souderton Parks and Rec benefits from “Scorcher”

By OP-ED
buckscountyherald.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Burger Shop at 162 N. Main St. in Souderton, has been testing a new spicy chicken sandwich which officially launched at the quick-serve restaurant on Aug. 1. The sandwich, which is named “The Souderton Scorcher,” will be part of a fundraiser beginning on Thursday, Aug. 19 (National Hot and Spicy Food Day), which will see proceeds benefit the Souderton Borough Parks and Recreation through the end of September.

#Parks And Recreation#Food Drink#The Burger Shop#N Main St#Sriracha
