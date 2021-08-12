Souderton Parks and Rec benefits from “Scorcher”

The Burger Shop at 162 N. Main St. in Souderton, has been testing a new spicy chicken sandwich which officially launched at the quick-serve restaurant on Aug. 1. The sandwich, which is named “The Souderton Scorcher,” will be part of a fundraiser beginning on Thursday, Aug. 19 (National Hot and Spicy Food Day), which will see proceeds benefit the Souderton Borough Parks and Recreation through the end of September.