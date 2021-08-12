Free COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits for Small Business Owners

EDINBURG, TX – — As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, the Edinburg Chamber of Commerce has decided to do their part to help small, local businesses. Thanks to a partnership between the Edinburg Chamber and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM,) FREE COVID-19 rapid testing kits will be distributed to business owners.

This program is an effective way to support the safe operation for small businesses. There are currently 96 COVID test kits with a total of 40 self-administered tests per kit. Once the kit has been 70% completed the business is eligible to receive an additional testing kit.

This program started as a pilot program in December of 2020 after distributing to a total of 80 participants in the program. With the current need for a quick and efficient way of COVID testing, the Edinburg Chamber reached out to the TDEM for more kits to distribute to community businesses.

By participating in the program, small business owners will be able to not only keep their employees and customers safe, but have rapid testing and relieve them from the financial burden of testing. To participate in the program participants must complete an online training on proper testing protocols; including test administration and reporting of results as required by law.

The participating business will have to identify staff members who will be trained to administer the tests.They will also have to report the results and determine the manner in which the voluntary testing will be conducted for their employees. All employees being tested must consent to testing and must not be a condition of employment. Businesses are responsible for establishing policies to address positive COVID-19 employee test results, including notifying local health departments.

For more information or to participate in the program please contact them at (956) 383-4974 or email informaion@edinburg.com