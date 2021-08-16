ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) Prices 4M Depositary Share Offering at $25/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) ("Ping Identity"), the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, today announced the pricing of a public follow-on offering of 6,000,000 shares of its common stock by investment funds affiliated with Vista Equity Partners at a price to the public of $23.85 per share. Such selling shareholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of common stock on the same terms and conditions. This offering will not dilute ownership of any existing investors. Ping Identity will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling shareholders, and will not issue any shares of its common stock in the offering. The offering is expected to close on August 18, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.