Rehoboth Art League hosts 48th Annual Fine Art & Craft Show

Penelope Odabashian, 4, of Bethany Beach pointed at a large painting of an apple at the 48th Annual Outdoor Fine Art & Fine Craft Show Aug. 8. Penelope used her other hand to lead her father, Drew Odabashian, to Sharon Strine’s tent of realistic oil paintings of summertime life. Odabashian has three daughters, one of whom recently attended a sewing camp at the Rehoboth Art League. The whole family shares a passion for art, which inspired them to attend the show’s opening weekend.