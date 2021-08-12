Cancel
Elections

MesaGate: When The “Truthers” Turn The Cameras Off

By Colorado Pols
coloradopols.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Grand Junction Sentinel’s Charles Ashby reports from a press conference held this morning by Secretary of State Jena Griswold, in which Griswold disclosed damning new details about the recent security breach in Mesa County election systems that resulted in confidential information being leaked to far-right conspiracy theorists–and ordered all affected elections equipment in Mesa Country immediately decertified:

Jena Griswold
Tina Peters
#Surveillance Cameras#Information Security#Election Fraud#State#Mesa Country#The Daily Sentinel#8chan#Republicans
