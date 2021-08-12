Cancel
Politics

Mesa County Clerk Almost Certainly Took My Pillow CEO’s Private Jet to Election Conspiracy Conference

By Erik Maulbetsch
coloradopols.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Who says crime doesn’t pay? -Promoted by Colorado Pols) “Cuz we’re leaving on (private) jet plane. Details to come… #TruthWillAlwaysPrevail”. That playful caption to Mesa County Republican Party Vice Chair Jacqueline Anderson’s Aug 10 now-deleted Facebook post accompanied several photos of herself, her husband Cory, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-CO) former campaign manager, Sherronna Bishop, and three other women, one of who is almost certainly Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, all seated in a private jet.

