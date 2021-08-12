Mesa County Clerk Almost Certainly Took My Pillow CEO’s Private Jet to Election Conspiracy Conference

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s mission to prove that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump as part of a broad international conspiracy went into high gear Tuesday, when he held a “Cyber Symposium” in South Dakota. Lindell—who was sued for defamation by voting equipment manufacturer Dominion for $1.6 billion, and has counter-sued for the same amount—offered $5 million to anyone who could come to his event and prove that his alleged “cyber data” proving Chinese hacking of election equipment is invalid.