We Haz More Census Data

By Colorado Pols
coloradopols.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first race and ethnicity breakdowns from the 2020 U.S. Census were announced on Thursday, part of a larger dataset that will guide the redrawing of Congressional and legislative districts in Colorado and around the country. Click here to download the files and dig through the data yourself. We haven’t...

News Break
Politics
Related
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

Census: All But 15 Illinois Counties Shrink

SPRINGFIELD – All but 15 of Illinois’ counties lost population over the past ten years, according to the latest U.S. Census data released Thursday. Census data released earlier this year was only by state totals, not data on a local level. The outcome for Illinois was the state losing one congressional seat because of population decline. More detailed data was released Thursday by the U.S. Census. Marc Perry, senior demographer in the bureau’s Population Division, identified Continue Reading
Marshall County, IA1230kfjb.com

No Real Census Surprises

The initial numbers from the 2020 census show few surprises when it comes to the population of the Hawkeye State. It grew in pockets around the state’s largest cities over the past decade while 68 counties in rural areas lost population, according to U.S. Census data. The fastest-growing area in...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Census: Rural America shrinks as people flock to big cities

The number of Americans who live in rural areas continued to shrink in the last decade while the nation’s largest cities grew substantially, according to new data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. Fewer than half of the 3,143 counties in the United States added population over the last...
Michigan StateMining Journal

Release of census data shows U.P. counties took losses

The recent dislosure of U.S. Census data relative to the state of Michigan that showed drops in population for a number of Upper Peninsula counties, should have come as a surprise to no one. Figures released by the U.S. Census Bureau last week revealed some of Michigan’s largest percentage population...
Massachusetts StateWBUR

Massachusetts Has Become More Diverse, New Census Data Shows

U.S. Census data released Thursday shows that Massachusetts became significantly more diverse over the last decade, but is still less diverse than the country as a whole. The latest figures show that 67.6% of the Massachusetts population was white in 2020, down from 76.1% in 2010, when the last census was completed.
PoliticsTrumann Democrat

New census data expected to reveal a more diverse America

Almost 120 years ago, African American domestic workers settled in the Como neighborhood of Fort Worth, Texas, where they held Fourth of July parades, patronized shops on Horne Street and lived for several generations in what seemed like a small town within the big city. But many young families started...
PoliticsPosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

New 2020 Census data shows Meridian was one of the 10 fastest growing cities in the U.S.

Meridian was the fourth fastest-growing city in the country over the past decade, with its population increasing by more than 56% to reach 117,634 people, according to new 2020 U.S. Census Bureau data released Thursday. That’s up from a population of 75,092 in 2010. “I don’t think it’s much of a surprise; all of the […] The post New 2020 Census data shows Meridian was one of the 10 fastest growing cities in the U.S. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Politicsvoiceofalexandria.com

Watch now: Illinois Census data shows state more diverse since 2010

Redistricting season officially kicks off with the release of detailed population data from the U.S. Census Bureau that will be used to redraw voting districts nationwide potentially helping determine control of the U.S. House in the 2022 elections and providing an electoral edge for the next decade.The new data being released Thursday will show which counties, cities and neighborhoods gained or lost the most people in the 2020 census. That will serve as the building block to redraw 429 U.S. House districts in 44 states and 7,383 state legislative districts across the U.S. The official goal is to ensure each district has roughly the same number of people.But many Republicans and Democrats will be operating with another goal to ensure the new lines divide and combine voters in ways that make it more likely for their party's candidates to win future elections, a process called gerrymandering. The parties' successes in that effort could determine whether taxes and spending grow, climate-change polices are approved or access to abortion is expanded or curtailed.Republicans need to gain just five seats to take control of the U.S. House in the 2022 elections a margin that could potentially be covered through artful redistricting.Redistricting really is the ballgame this cycle in the House," said David Wasserman, an analyst for congressional races at The Cook Political Report. "Even tiny changes to district lines could have huge implications that tip the balance of power in the House.As they did after the 2010 census, Republicans will hold greater sway in the redistricting process.The GOP will control redistricting in 20 states accounting for 187 U.S. House seats, including the growing states of Texas, Florida, Georgia and North Carolina. By contrast, Democrats will control redistricting in just eight states accounting for 75 seats, including New York and Illinois, where the loss of a seat in each gives them a chance to squeeze out Republican incumbents.In 16 other states accounting for 167 U.S. House seats, districts will be drawn either by independent commissions or by politically split politicians with legislative chambers led by one party and governors of another. Six states have just one U.S. House seat, so there are no district lines to be drawn.States with significant population shifts provide some of the best opportunities for parties to gain an advantage through redistricting. They can add a favorable district, eliminate one held by their opponent or redraw a competitive district to contain a more comfortable majority of supporters.Additional reporting by The Associated Press.
Georgia Staterockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Census data finds nation, Georgia more urban and racially diverse

ATLANTA - The United States, including Georgia, became more urban and more diverse during the last decade, according to U.S. Census results released Thursday. The first detailed data from the 2020 Census covering cities, counties and census blocks showed the concentration of Americans in the nation’s metropolitan areas increased from 84.3% in 2010 to 86.3% last year.
Senatecoloradopols.com

Get More Smarter on Wednesday (August 11)

Your horoscope today says something about progress and fulfillment (probably). Let’s Get More Smarter; if you think we missed something important, please include the link in the comments below (here’s a good example). If you are more of an audio learner, check out The Get More Smarter Podcast. And don’t forget to find us on Facebook and Twitter.

