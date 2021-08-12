Cancel
Music

Hitting the Right Note

msstate.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Famous Maroon Band rehearses on its practice field Thursday [Aug. 12] during band camp. The weeklong camp will help the band prepare for performances at MSU football games, a cherished tradition on fall Saturdays.

www.msstate.edu

Educationtalbotspy.org

The First Clarinet Day Workshop Hit All the Right Notes

How do you engage and energize 25 middle school and high school clarinet players in the throws of the summer heat?. The Clarinet Day Workshop set out to do that – and more. On Thursday, July 28, Easton Middle and High School students participated in an ambitious full-day schedule of concerts, private and group lessons and lectures.
Collierville, TNmsstate.edu

Beginnings of a Bulldog

There’s no better way to begin being a Bulldog than an immersion into MSU’s history and traditions at New Maroon Camp, a team- and friend-building week that this year hosted more than 1,450 students. Concluding this weekend, NMC offers campers like freshman forestry major Anna Sisson of Collierville, Tennessee, the chance to participate in tie-dying, dodge ball, swing dancing and other activities while discovering ways to get involved and meet other new students. Click here to view more fun photos from New Maroon Camp.
Mississippi State, MSmsstate.edu

MSU Golf Course memberships now available for fall semester

Mississippi State University Golf Course memberships are now available to MSU students, faculty and staff. The $550 membership includes unlimited golf green fee and golf car fees for the entire fall semester. A green fee only option is available for $300. Memberships are for enrolled students in good standing, faculty...
Sportsmsstate.edu

Moving In

A new Bulldog moves his belongings into Deavenport Hall while wearing a mask to adhere to university COVID-19 mitigation protocols. Thousands of MSU students have been busy moving into residence halls in recent days as the university prepares for the start of classes on Wednesday [Aug. 18]. Click here for more pictures from MVNU2MSU 2021.

