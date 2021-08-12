Hitting the Right Note

There’s no better way to begin being a Bulldog than an immersion into MSU’s history and traditions at New Maroon Camp, a team- and friend-building week that this year hosted more than 1,450 students. Concluding this weekend, NMC offers campers like freshman forestry major Anna Sisson of Collierville, Tennessee, the chance to participate in tie-dying, dodge ball, swing dancing and other activities while discovering ways to get involved and meet other new students. Click here to view more fun photos from New Maroon Camp.