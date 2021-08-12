8 Latinx Bridal Designers Who Should Be On Your Radar

When brides visualize their ideal dress, it's not uncommon for things to get very specific—a dreamy skirt, a flattering neckline, and a fabric that ties together the entire look. It goes without saying that each of these attributes are subject to the bride's taste, but a bride-to-be's background can be a contributing factor, too. A wedding dress can be a vivid reflection of childhood dreams and a clear callout to the customs that they were raised around. But more than anything, a dress' design can point towards the future that a couple is etching out for themselves. So, if you're on the market for a look that strikes a balance between contemporary and classic, there's no shortage of forward-thinking Latinx designers to take note of.