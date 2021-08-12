Cancel
A new school for a new school year: Desert Canyons Elementary opens with a flyover

By Ammon Teare
stgeorgeutah.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. GEORGE — At the grand opening of Desert Canyons Elementary School, five volunteer pilots set out to make the first day of school unforgettable. Principal Rod Broadhead invited students and their families, along with school staff, to gather on the lawn behind the school for an opening assembly. As a special treat for the little Aviators (the school mascot), Broadhead had arranged a Thursday morning flyover to mark the occasion.

