MTPD Records Clerk Retires After 26 Years of Dedicated Service!
The Manheim Township Police Department is announcing the retirement of Civilian Records Clerk Cindy Rambler. Cindy started her career with Manheim Township in 1995, and provided 26 years of dedicated service to Manheim Township. Specifically, Cindy was responsible for the filing and record keeping of all traffic-related activities of the police department, to include parking tickets, traffic citations, crash reports, certified driving records, certified vehicle registration records, and speed timing certificates.lancaster.crimewatchpa.com
Comments / 0