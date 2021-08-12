Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Fishing Report

By Jim Harris
agfc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Harris Managing Editor Arkansas Wildlife Magazine. This is the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s fishing report for Aug. 12, 2021. If there is a body of water you would like included in this report, please email jim.harris@agfc.ar.gov with information on possible sources for reports about that lake or river. Reports are updated weekly, although some reports might be published for two weeks if updates are not received promptly or if reporters say conditions haven’t changed. Contact the reporter for the lake or stream you plan to fish for current news. Note: msl = mean sea level; cfs = cubic feet per second. All Corps of Engineers lake and river readings were taken at 10 a.m. the day of publication (Aug. 12).

www.agfc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
City
Cotter, AR
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Fishing#Fish Stocking#Bass Fishing#Fishing Boats#Corps Of Engineers#The Fishing Report#Kansans#Catfishing#Trotlines#Limblines#The U S Forest Service#Kingfisher#Cargill Brewer#All Guide Service#Trout Magnet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
Related
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...

Comments / 0

Community Policy