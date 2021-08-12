Giant Eagle breaks new ground by accepting in-store PayPal, Venmo payments

Health and wellbeing continue to be top of mind for many consumers, so the myWalgreens Credit Card and myWalgreens MasterCard are being rolled out by the retailer with this in mind. The new credit cards from the retailer are being issued by Synchrony Bank and will see customers able to receive rewards based on the kinds of purchases they make. myWalgreens Credit Card holders will earn 10% Walgreen Cash rewards when they purchase eligible products as well as 5% cash rewards on other eligible purchases, while the myWalgreens MasterCard will offer 3% Walgreen cash rewards for eligible purchases outside Walgreens.