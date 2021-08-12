Cancel
Grocery & Supermaket

Giant Eagle breaks new ground by accepting in-store PayPal, Venmo payments

By Dan Berthiaume
chainstoreage.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiant Eagle and its GetGo division are the first U.S. supermarket and convenience chains to accept PayPal and Venmo payments at the store checkout. The two banners of Pittsburgh-based parent company Giant Eagle Inc., which operates 474 stores across Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Indiana, Ohio, and Maryland, are leveraging technology from Blackhawk Network and partnering with PayPal and Venmo to bring these payment methods in store.

