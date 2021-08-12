2021-2022 Media Kit
We're making available the Official Media Kit for 2021‒2022, a collection of GRCVB-sanctioned avenues to promote your business or organization to potential visitors. Just as a reminder, every hospitality partner in Wake County already gets free, year-round exposure from the CVB, including an always-present listing on visitRaleigh.com. Many partners are also highlighted on a rotational basis each year in visitRaleigh.com/Visitors Guide articles, other publication mentions or posts through our social media accounts, destination-themed advertisements, Visitor Information Center materials and through PR pitches/earned media.www.visitraleigh.com
