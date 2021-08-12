What can be done about videos being uploaded to 0nly fans without consent

This female had me record videos of us having sex, my hand has a tattoo on it that is visible in the video (so she cannot say its not me, im sure other tattoos are visible), then a few weeks later (few days ago) she uploaded them to her onlyfans account without my consent she never asked if she could upload the video anywhere, but she is now bragging about how much money shes making off of it, and wont give me any type of a split shes made from it, what are some routes i can take to have her be obligated to pay me a portion of what shes made, or delete the video(s)? i know i can report her to onlyfans but legally what cam be done?