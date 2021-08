The world of video games could always use more cooperative experiences. Sure, there are plenty of competitive multiplayer games out there, but the multiplayer that makes memories are those magical titles that require you and your amigos to attempt to coordinate with one another. Deep Rock Galactic, Zombie Army 4: Dead War, and Diablo III are all marvellous examples of games that will simultaneously build and test your friendships. Blightbound seeks to join the ranks of these titles, and in some ways it certainly succeeds. In others, however, it falls frustratingly short.