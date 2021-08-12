Supplemental Budget Includes Early Voting Extensions

In response to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on residents and businesses, the County Board approved to a 0% increase in the county’s 2021 tax levy. The Washington County Board of Commissioners received the administrator’s recommendation for the county’s 2022 budget at its July 27 meeting. With the ongoing response to and recovery from the pandemic, the recommended 2022 budget includes a levy increase that funds increased costs to the county expected in 2022, and those that occurred in 2021. The County Board will conduct workshops on the recommended 2022 budget throughout August, and all are open to the public and webstreamed on the county’s website, according to a press release from the county. The workshops provide the opportunity for each department to present its recommended budget to the board. After reviewing the recommended budgets, the County Board will set a proposed levy and adopt a proposed budget for 2022 Sept. 14; after the proposed levy is set, it may be reduced but not raised in the final budget, which will be approved Dec. 14. An evening public budget meeting will occur at 6 p.m. Nov. 30, in the Board Room of the Government Center is Stillwater.