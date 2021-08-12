Cancel
Supplemental Budget Includes Early Voting Extensions

By Patriot-Bridge Staff
charlestownbridge.com
 5 days ago

The Massachusetts Legislature passed a $261.6 million supplemental budget for Fiscal Year 2021 (FY21) late last month that addresses time-sensitive deficiencies, extends expanded voting options, provides supports for the implementation of the 2020 landmark police reform law and makes investments to support the Commonwealth’s continued recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

