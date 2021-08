With COVID-19 cases at an all-time high in Hawaiʻi, Gov. David Ige reinstated restrictions today on indoor and outdoor gatherings. Effective immediately, social gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors. Indoor capacity is set at 50%, which includes bars, restaurants, gyms and churches. Mingling is not allowed at bars and restaurants, and masks must be worn at all times except when eating and drinking. Patrons at restaurants and bars need to remain 6 feet apart from other groups.