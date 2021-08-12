Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fresno, CA

Houses Getting Scooped Up Before They’re Listed, It’s Shutting People Out of Homeownership

constructforstl.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom PBS News Hour: When a couple looking to buy their first home approached real estate agent Annette Dedios at the beginning of the year, she knew it would be tricky to find something that fit their needs. They were looking to buy in Fresno, California – dubbed “the nation’s hottest housing market” by the Los Angeles Times back in March – and most of the homes listed in their desired neighborhood were above their price point.

www.constructforstl.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Fresno, CA
Real Estate
State
California State
Fresno, CA
Business
City
Fresno, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Housing Sales#Housing Market#Real Estate Agents#Pbs News#The Los Angeles Times#Nar#Redfin#Zillow#Compass#Whatsapp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...

Comments / 0

Community Policy