Houses Getting Scooped Up Before They’re Listed, It’s Shutting People Out of Homeownership
From PBS News Hour: When a couple looking to buy their first home approached real estate agent Annette Dedios at the beginning of the year, she knew it would be tricky to find something that fit their needs. They were looking to buy in Fresno, California – dubbed “the nation’s hottest housing market” by the Los Angeles Times back in March – and most of the homes listed in their desired neighborhood were above their price point.www.constructforstl.org
