Achieving Architectural Vision With Steel Trusses: Q&A With Dennis Elledge

Several months after I have begun working with Lori Ann Davis who is one of the professionals on the show called Radical Dating: Finding Love Over 40, I have experienced all sorts of revelations and re-soul-utions. By now, I had imagined I would be passionately in love with the One. After all, she is a kick ass coach and I am a powerful manna-faster. Instead, I have experienced a few intense whirlwind lovers, who remain friends, since for various reasons, we were not a good fit for long term partnership, but maintain a loving connection. There were a couple of first dates that never morphed into second dates and one experience of being stood up twice by the same person who just this week, messaged me from the dating website, informing me that he thought I needed “a good smack on my bare ass.” Whoa, baby. Not my lifestyle choice to begin with and even if it was, (says this woman who refers to herself as ‘vanilla with rainbow sprinkles,’ ) it certainly wouldn’t be with a stranger and instead, someone with whom there was a level of trust and intimacy. In addition, there were some contacts from men on the same website who thought we would be a good match, but when I messaged back, they didn’t follow up with a response. All of them continue to provide practice and sharpening of my focus.