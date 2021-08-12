$990K Awarded for Improvements to Old Chain of Rocks Bridge
The Mississippi Greenway: Old Chain of Rocks is one of 19 nationwide projects selected to receive funding from the National Park Service through the Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership program. This $990,000 award will be used to add security features, habitat restoration, nature-based stormwater management, and amenities for daily use and special events to this historic site. Learn more about the project below.www.constructforstl.org
