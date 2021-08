Havas Media Group has announced the appointment of Laura Kell to the newly created role of Chief Data and Product Officer. A 16-year veteran of Omnicom Media Group in the UK and EMEA, Kell joins from OMD EMEA, where she was most recently Group Marketing Intelligence Partner. Over the last seven years, she has built and led the agency’s Marketing Intelligence team. She has worked with clients in all key sectors, designing new analytical approaches to planning.