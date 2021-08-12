Twenty-four teams travel to Softball Capital of the World® for fifth-annual USA Softball All-American Games
OKLAHOMA CITY – Elite athletes in the 12-Under Junior Olympic (JO) fast pitch division will once again gather at the Softball Capital of the World® for the fifth-annual USA Softball All-American Games. Slated for August 12-15, the 2021 USA Softball All-American Games will feature 24 teams representing their respective regions from across the country. The prestigious 12-Under event will provide national exposure for the 360 participating athletes as they showcase their skills and compete for the coveted USA Softball All-American Games trophy.www.teamusa.org
