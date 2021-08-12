Tour a Centenarian Home Filled With Charm

Type of home: Co-op Size: 750 square feet. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: This home represents new beginnings for me. Last year during the pandemic, I was renting an apartment with an ex-boyfriend and we broke up halfway through the pandemic. I felt alone and not sure what was next for me, and I was not even sure if I was going to stay in New York. An opportunity came about for me to buy an apartment that needed a complete gut renovation. I took a chance, bought the apartment, and did the renovation. I started 2021 with a new place, job, and outlook on life.