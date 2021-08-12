Tour a Centenarian Home Filled With Charm

Good bones, about an acre of land, a quiet street — the 1960s Upper Saddle River, New Jersey, home that designer/builder John Colaneri found was full of flip potential. Sure, the rooms were small and dark, but it wasn’t anything he hadn’t seen in 14 years of working in construction (and a rise to fame on the HGTV show Kitchen Cousins). John snatched it up. As he put reno plans in place, though, he started thinking: keeper. “I remember standing by a beautiful maple tree in the backyard and picturing our daughters running around,” he says. “That’s when I knew.” Instead of making the ranch another notch in his tool belt, John and his wife, Jennifer, made it their own. They opened up rooms, let in light by expanding window openings, and gave extra TLC to the kitchen and living room, their family’s favorite hangouts. And they lived happily ever after.
