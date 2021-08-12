Cancel
Rock Island, IL

Register Now for Hug-A-Book Create in Longview Park!

rigov.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rock Island Public Library’s Hug-a-Book series for pre-kindergarteners returns to an in-person format with a free Saturday art program in Longview Park on August 21. The Rock Island Public Library’s Hug-a-Book series for pre-kindergarteners returns to an in-person format with a free Saturday art program in Longview Park on August 21. Registration is open now for Hug-A-Book: Create, a free artistic play event for two-to-five-year-olds and their families. The outdoor event takes place from 11 am to noon on Saturday, August 21 in Longview Park, 1300 17th Street, Rock Island.

www.rigov.org

#Art Materials#Wifi
