East Lansing, MI

City Officials Continuing to Monitor Flooding, Free Trash Collection Offered to Impacted Residents

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST LANSING, Mich. — City of East Lansing officials are continuing to monitor flooding in the East Lansing community. Community members are advised that the National Weather Service Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service is currently forecasting that East Lansing’s Red Cedar River will crest at 8.1 feet (minor flood stage) at 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13 (subject to change): https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?wfo=grr&gage=elnm4.

