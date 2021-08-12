Toll-like receptor 4 is a master regulator for colorectal cancer growth under high-fat diet by programming cancer metabolism

Coenzyme Q (CoQ) is a lipid-like mobile electron transporter of the mitochondrial respiratory chain. Patients with partial loss-of-function mutations in the CoQ biosynthesis pathway suffer from partial primary CoQ deficiency (MIM 607426). This leads to mitochondrial dysfunction, which presents like mitochondrial disease syndrome (MDS). In addition, many other conditions, including MDS itself, lead to secondary CoQ deficiency. We sought to identify drugs that can alleviate the consequences of the mitochondrial dysfunction that is associated with CoQ deficiency. Loss of the CoQ-biosynthetic enzyme COQ7 prevents CoQ synthesis but leads to the accumulation of the biosynthetic intermediate demethoxyubiquinone (DMQ). Coq7-knockout mouse embryonic fibroblasts (MEFs) die when rapid ATP generation from glycolysis is prevented. We screened for drugs that could rescue cell death under these conditions. All compounds that were identified inhibit mTOR signaling. In the CoQ-deficient cells, the beneficial action mTOR inhibition appears to be mediated by inhibition of protein translation rather than by stimulation of autophagy. We further studied the Coq7-knockout cells to better determine under which conditions mTOR inhibition could be beneficial. We established that Coq7-knockout cells remain capable of a low level of mitochondrial respiration mediated by DMQ. To obtain more profound mitochondrial dysfunction, we created double-knockout mutant MEFs lacking both Coq7, as well as Pdss2, which is required for sidechain synthesis. These cells make neither CoQ nor DMQ, and their extremely small residual respiration depends on uptake of CoQ from the culture medium. Although these cells are healthy in the presence of sufficient glucose for glycolysis and do not require uridine or pyruvate supplementation, mTOR inhibitors were unable to prevent their death in the absence of sufficient glycolysis. We conclude that, for reasons that remain to be elucidated, the energy-sparing benefits of the inhibition of mTOR signaling require a minimally functional respiratory chain.