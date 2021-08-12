Cancel
Wooster, OH

Winona Cleo McFadden

Daily Record
 5 days ago

Wooster - Winona Cleo McFadden (Longstreth), 85 of Wooster, Ohio danced into glory on the eve of Wednesday August 11th, 2021 after a long life well lived at the feet of Jesus. Winona, devoted wife is survived by her husband Pastor Tom McFadden, beloved sons: Randy McFadden, Ronnie (Brenda) McFadden, and Rick (Lucinda Bing) McFadden all residing in Wooster, Ohio. Also survived were the apple of her eye; grandchildren: Randy McFadden Jr, Crystal (Troy) Lewis, Christian (Ashley) McFadden, Summer McFadden, and great-grandchildren.

