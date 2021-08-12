Seville - Donald Glen Pyles, 64, of Seville and formerly of Creston went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 after a battle with cancer. Donald was born on July 27, 1957 in Lake City, TN to the late Luther and Jerry (Clairs) Pyles. He had worked for 43 years at Metal Management in Cleveland and retired from PSC Metals in Barberton after 7 years of service. Donald was a hardworking man who loved to work and be busy. He had made his home in Creston for 30 years prior to moving to Seville last year.