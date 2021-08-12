Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Creston, OH

Donald Glen Pyles

Daily Record
 5 days ago

Seville - Donald Glen Pyles, 64, of Seville and formerly of Creston went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 after a battle with cancer. Donald was born on July 27, 1957 in Lake City, TN to the late Luther and Jerry (Clairs) Pyles. He had worked for 43 years at Metal Management in Cleveland and retired from PSC Metals in Barberton after 7 years of service. Donald was a hardworking man who loved to work and be busy. He had made his home in Creston for 30 years prior to moving to Seville last year.

www.the-daily-record.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Creston, OH
City
Dayton, OH
City
Wellington, OH
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Seville, OH
City
Barberton, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Ford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metal Management#Psc Metals#Donald Lrb#Murray Funeral Home#Tributs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...

Comments / 0

Community Policy