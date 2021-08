Two close matches went different ways for Orrville in this tilt, but in the end the Red Riders kickstarted their season with a win over Claymont. Jayne Wallace earned a tough and wild 6-4, 7-6 decision at first singles in her first battle at that slot as she rallied from a 4-3 first set deficit and won three straight games to pull out the set. In the tiebreaker, she again rallied, this time after trailing 3-0 to pull it out for the victory.