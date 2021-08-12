Seville Airport: The Complete Guide

Few places in Seville can offer a better understanding of the local history and culture than a museum. While there’s something to be said for wandering through the romantic cobblestone streets and stopping for a bite to eat at a tapas bar, Seville’s museums put every fascinating piece of the city’s culture into context. From the passionate fancy footwork of flamenco to the Triana neighborhood’s signature hand-painted ceramics, these museums each offer an insight into Seville that will make your trip even more fulfilling.