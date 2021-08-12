Cancel
Seville Airport: The Complete Guide

By Editors' Choice Awards
tripsavvy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough not as large or busy as its counterpart in neighboring Malaga, Seville’s airport is one of southern Spain’s most important. Consisting of a single terminal building with 16 boarding gates, Seville Airport serves more than 40 destinations throughout Europe as well as in northern Africa. Growing demand for flights to and from Seville in recent years has led to an expansion program that will continue to improve the airport and its facilities.

