This home features 3 bedrooms and 1 and half bath. Located within city limits, this home is close to convenient to shopping, mall, grocery stores, etc. Back yard is fenced so brings some pets. Home features new paint throughout. Metal roof was replaced in 2013 and new HVAC installed replaced in 2016 and water heater is only 3 years old Call for your showing today, because at this price it won't last long.