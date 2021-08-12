“L” is for Lander University. Founded in 1872 by the Reverend Samuel Lander as a private academy for women, by 1973 Lander University had become a regional public institution offering bachelor and graduate degrees. In 1903 the school moved from Williamston to Greenwood and the following year the state’s Methodist conference assumed control of the college. In 1947, The South Carolina Methodist Conference decided to withdraw its support from the unaccredited institution. The school was deeded to Greenwood County. The next twenty-six years were difficult as the college struggled to survive. The legislature, reacting to a recommendation from outside evaluators, decided to create three senior colleges (including Lander)—each with a regional focus. Although its students come from most states and many foreign countries, as its central mission Lander University continues to serve the South Carolina Piedmont.