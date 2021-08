NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Caleb Kinkaid will be a Junior this year at North Platte High School. He competes in three sports for the Bulldogs; football, basketball and track. He got involved with football at a young age as he began playing flag football in the Fourth grade. Later on he developed his love for basketball in Sixth grade when he started playing for the local travel ball team, Pride. A year later, Kinkaid began running track and realized he loved that as well. Kinkaid enjoys the thrill and adrenaline rush that comes with competing, this is what continues to keep him so involved with North Platte athletics.