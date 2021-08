Our Delta County foodies are looking for a complete farmers market and they need look no further than the Cedaredge Farmers market. The market’s organizers, Nancy and Rick Strucker, explained how the market has grown to about 20 vendors. It takes place every Sunday from May through October from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is located at Pioneer Town. It was buzzing with energy serving over 150 guests a week.