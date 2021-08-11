UWG begins 88th year of serving region and state

EDITOR’S NOTE: Today begins a four-part series on the evolution of the University of West Georgia which began as an agricultural and mechanical high school on property less than two miles west of the downtown Carrollton Square at the turn of the 20th century. Information regarding the first 50 years of what is now the University of West Georgia came from historical records provided by UWG’s website. In forthcoming editions, a variety of other sources, as well as personal recollections, will be noted.