Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Acting Out Against Racism

principia.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat does it look like to be an anti-racist in today’s society and at Principia College? You would expect faculty and students to research that kind of question through political science, sociology, ethics, law, or public-policy projects. But theatre as a research tool? That’s exactly what an intrepid group of students, recent graduates, and facilitators explored this summer in a workshop hosted by the Theatre and Dance Department.

news.principia.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sociology#Racism#Intrepid#Actor#Principia College#Davis Merrick Center#The Performing Arts#Brazilians#Tableau#Forum Theatre#Christians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Ethics
Related
Holland Sentinel

Barbara Mezeske: We need to accept the ugly past of racism to change the future

During the 1960s, I remember a conversation with college friends about the history classes we had taken in high school. We all rolled our eyes about how our studies ended abruptly when the school year ran out — some of us made it to World War I, some to World War II. None of us had studied the Korean War. There was always too much “old” history for our teachers to pay much attention to the 20th century.
SocietyPosted by
Vail Daily

Van Ens: Is racism a stain or a scar marring America?

Americans are severely split on the extent of racism’s influence on our society. Some citizens compare past racial flaws with stains, which have been cleansed by correcting past racial inequities. Their rosy-tinted version of U.S. history features the segregated 1950s replaced by 1960s civil rights legislation. What follows are social reforms that guarantee equality of opportunity for all Americans.
NFLIndiana Daily Student

Black Voices: Black Women fight against racism and sexism in sports

Sports love Black women and Black people overall, but only when they are profitable and doing what they're told. A place to celebrate their respective talents while also pushing against racism, sexism and politics. Lately this has been seen with Colin Kapernick vs the NFL and events like these where Black athletes can be and are punished for actions that segments of the sports community dislike.
New York City, NYgoodmenproject.com

Surprised by Racism

I grew up in New York City in the 1970s. Was it a racist place? Probably, but that is not what I experienced for the most part. I’m not saying there wasn’t bigotry or misinformation. In fact, it was inevitable that there was. My parents came to the United States...
Societypointsoflight.org

Listen. Learn. Act to End Racism August 2021 Conversation

On Wednesday, Aug 25, Points of Light and the Minnesota Association for Volunteer Administration will lead a conversation exploring identity, privilege, bias and microaggressions. Amidst employees beginning to return to in-person work after an extended period of time of working from home, MAVA experts will build awareness of the common biases and microaggressions that sometimes occur in the workplace, especially towards BIPOC employees.
Visual ArtPosted by
Upworthy

25 pictures that show what white privilege looks like

Trigger warning: This article contains images and themes of race-motivated violence that may be distressing to some readers. The past year, 2020, saw protests break out in all 50 states in America over the police killing George Floyd. Protests raged on and highlighted the systemic racism that still plagues America. The pandemic then took hold all over America and within no time saw protests from the white community about not being able to get haircuts, refusing to wear masks, and refusing to get vaccinated. The protests highlighted more than anything what white privilege looks like. While the Black community was fighting to just exist, many white people were refusing to listen to scientists and doctors that would help contain the virus. More than a year on, it's become evident that vaccines work, to the point that 97% of the people getting hospitalized after contracting the virus are unvaccinated people. Many conservatives and right-wing media have quite often justified their right to protest the CDC guidelines by citing the Black Lives Matter protests and it reveals white privilege more than anything.
SocietyWashington Post

While most Americans say talking about racism and slavery is good for society, survey reveals deep divides

About US is an initiative by The Washington Post to explore issues of identity in the United States. Sign up for the newsletter. Just over half of American adults say that the renewed focus on racism and discrimination is a good thing for society, according to a new Pew Research Center survey taken amid a national debate over how best to address the nation’s history.
Educationwordonfire.org

The Catholic School: Frontlines of Humanistic Education

The future of the Catholic Church in America looks rather bleak, and its decline in influence and status seems to be inevitable. Dr. Stephen Bullivant’s latest course for the Word on Fire Institute, Understanding the “Nones” and How to Reach Them, confirms this all too convincingly. Religious affiliation trends were bad before COVID, but they’re expected to only get worse. In concurrence with Ross Douthat, I do not see how the Church can reverse this trend among Catholics unless the Holy Spirit somehow conjure up a religious revival among the masses and the meritocratic elites.
Societypoliticsny.com

LGBTQ members speak out against recent acts of violence in Jackson Heights

LGBTQ residents shared their stories of recent transphobic violence while demanding an end to the attacks at the Manuel de Dios Unanue Triangle, also known as the Lorena Borjas Triangle, in Jackson Heights on Wednesday, Aug. 11. Six trans and gender non-conforming community members were assaulted over the last two...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Opinion:Biden must act to get racism out of automated decision-making

ReNika Moore is director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Racial Justice Program. In 1956, the Eisenhower administration launched the multibillion-dollar Interstate Highway System, creating a transportation network that indisputably paved the way for immense economic growth. But it also exacted a devastating cost: The new highways were often routed through older, thriving communities, displacing more than 1 million Americans — the vast majority of whom were Black and low-income. In some cities, they cut off Black neighborhoods from quality jobs, schools and housing, solidifying racial and economic segregation. The impact of this disruption is still felt today.
InternetFlorida Star

Online Outrage Encouraged By Social Media, Gets Higher Engagement By Design: Study

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Social media platforms reward users for expressing moral outrage with higher engagement in terms of “likes” and “shares” to their posts, which encourages people online to amplify such activity, new research has found. A team of researchers at Yale University measured the expression of moral outrage on Twitter during real-life controversial events and studied the behaviors of subjects […]
Educationthejacksonpress.org

Teaching the truth about civil rights in America

There is a growing movement to teach young Americans that our nation’s history is oppressive and shameful—that the essential fact of American history is not freedom but slavery. To counter this false and destructive narrative, Hillsdale College has produced a new free online course, “Civil Rights in American History,” which...
Collegesemory.edu

University investigates acts of racism, antisemitism at Emory Autism Center

Emory University leaders have sent letters and offered support to faculty and staff affiliated with the Emory Autism Center (EAC) regarding vandalism that occurred this past weekend at the center, which is based on the university’s Clairmont campus. On Monday, Aug. 9, staff members arrived to discover graffiti depicting racial...

Comments / 0

Community Policy