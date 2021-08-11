Elizabeth “Liz” Eggen (Maze), 93, passed away in the early hours of Friday, August 6, in Elgin, Illinois. She was born in Chicago on March 21, 1928 to the late Clyde and Bessie Maze. After graduating high school in 1944, Liz went to work as a secretary. She met her husband, the late Kenneth Eggen, at The Moody Church before he left to serve as a radio repairman in World War II. When he returned she turned him down for dates several times before finally saying yes. They were married on Feb. 10, 1950. Their daughter, Rebecca Dawes (Eggen), was born in 1968, and the family moved to Des Plaines in 1974. Liz lived in her Des Plaines home for over 40 years. She loved to complain about people taking her one-way street the wrong way and watch the July 4 parade go by with her family. Liz accepted Jesus when she was 10 years old, and she was devout in her faith for the rest of her life. She attended Willow Creek Community Church for many years, where she also served as a greeter. She loved flowers, especially the peonies she inherited and moved from Canton, Illinois, to McHenry, then to Des Plaines and finally to Algonquin, and could keep houseplants alive for an unnatural amount of time. She loved hearing about the weather, eating ice cream and spoiling her granddaughters. Liz was a generous, devoted, and loving mother and grandmother. She taught her daughter and granddaughters how to have both strong opinions and loving hearts. Liz was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Mary Petersen (Maze) and Dorothy Aasen (Maze) and brother, John Maze. She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Dawes (Tom); granddaughters, Elizabeth Pearl (James Ayello), Kari Pearl (José Soto), and Kayla Mason, step-grandson Matthew Dawes, step-granddaughter Megan Dawes (Ryan Jenkins); and great-grandson, Theo Ayello. Lie-in-State was held Tuesday, August 10, at Willow Creek Community Church, South Barrington, IL. Interment in Ridgewood Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to JourneyCare would be appreciated. Funeral care provided by G.L. Hills Funeral Home. For information, please call 847-699-9003 or visit www.glhillsfuneralhome.com.