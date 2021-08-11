Off The Beaten Path: Mama Said
You can sense it, smell it in the air, feel it in your bones. Then the clerk at the local drug store confirmed: Yes, it’s a lurking, lingering feeling of something. What is it? He said, “Something bad,” and his store management confirmed it yesterday: “It’s time to mask up again.” Try as we have to jump in and rejoin the human race in the parade of life, side-by-side a pandemic, previously jailed governors seeking office, and Martha’s Vineyard birthday bashes, there is just something terribly dark about our moving forward.www.journal-topics.com
