Off The Beaten Path: Mama Said

"I have always followed every dream I had – mission trips, college degree, lots of traveling, ministry school, home ownership, multiple career choices. So when I worked towards the goal of becoming a foster parent, my mindset was always, I'm able to give children a temporary, safe, loving environment so that's what I'll do.' I always thought adoption would present itself once I was married and intentionally wanted to start a family with my husband. (People do ask me if I can have my own kids or if that's why I adopted. But again, I never intentionally set out to adopt. I only had it in my heart to foster).