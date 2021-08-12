Cancel
Bellator 264 Weigh-in Results: Middleweight Title Fight Set

By Tyler Treese
Sherdog
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBellator 264 will proceed with a Bellator MMA middleweight title defense as everyone on the card made weight, including titleholder Gegard Mousasi and challenger John Salter. Having regained the vacant middleweight title in a bout against welterweight champion Douglas Lima, Mousasi (47-7-2) now looks to make a successful defense. Mousasi has won 10 of his last 11 fights, with the lone blemish being a majority decision loss to Rafael Lovato Jr. "The Dreamcatcher" weighed 185 pounds for the title bout.

