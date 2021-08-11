Cancel
Public Safety

Merrimac Emergency Management Asks Residents to Take Seabrook Nuclear Power Station Emergency Preparedness Survey

By Alia Spring
jgpr.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMERRIMAC — – Fire Chief/Emergency Management Director Larry Fisher and the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) encourage residents to take an important survey to assist Seabrook Nuclear Power Station with emergency preparedness planning. Data collected will help Seabrook Station update emergency preparedness plans for the unlikely event of an incident,...

#Emergency Preparedness#Emergency Management#Nuclear Power#Seabrook#Mema
