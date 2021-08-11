Merrimac Emergency Management Asks Residents to Take Seabrook Nuclear Power Station Emergency Preparedness Survey

How to provide emergency services on a limited budget, incorporating the operational efficiencies employed by large fire departments — I retired recently from a large metro fire department where I had worked for 31 years. If that weren’t enough of a life switch, I then moved to a rural area where I now volunteer for a very small fire department. This has been an eye-opening experience. The biggest challenge has been looking for ways to provide emergency services on a limited budget, incorporating the operational efficiency used by metro departments, particularly related the specifications of new apparatus.