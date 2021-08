Pharmacies play an instrumental role in the evolving health care continuum, and COVID-19 has further underscored the need for. patients to have access to trusted care. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 90% of Americans live within five miles of a community pharmacy, providing easy access for patients. During the pandemic, pharmacists have been among the health care providers on the front lines of testing and vaccination efforts, pushing pharmacies to examine how they can better meet new demands and increase efficiency, such as by accelerating their adoption of in-store and centralized automation solutions.