Features of Vaccine-Induced Thrombotic Syndrome Studied

Cancer is one of the leading causes of death in American adults, closely behind heart disease. While there are some risk factors for both that are beyond control—including genetics and age—scientific research has established there are a number of things you can do to help keep the big C at bay. Now, a study has identified one simple lifestyle habit that can help prevent both from occurring. Read on to find out what it is, as well as what the CDC says you can do about it