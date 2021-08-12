Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

mRNA-1273 SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Seems Safe for Adolescents

 5 days ago

Last Updated: August 12, 2021. THURSDAY, Aug. 12, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The results of an interim analysis suggest that two doses of the Moderna mRNA-1273 vaccine safely induce protective levels of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 among adolescents, according to a study published online Aug. 11 in the New England Journal of Medicine.

