The United Nations’ climate change research group issued a new report on Monday with an unequivocal finding: We’re in deep trouble. The new 1,300-page paper from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is the sixth assessment of its kind, and the most damning in its conclusions. The planet is already 1.1 degrees Celsius warmer than it was in the late 19th century, but we may well reach the 1.5-degree threshold—the level the U.N. Paris Agreement prefers to stay under—by the end of this decade or the next even if we reduce greenhouse gases. We’re now at a point where past emissions, especially those that intensified throughout the 21st century, have locked us in for potential decades of ripple effects.