Dining site for older adults reopens in Lakewood

 5 days ago
In partnership with Volunteers of America (VOA), the City of Lakewood has reopened the congregate dining site at Clements Community Center, 1580 Yarrow St. Lunch service is offered by reservation at 11:45 a.m., Monday-Thursday, as part of the VOA's Seniors' Nutrition Program that provides nutritious meals, access to community resources and positive social interaction.

Reservations should be made at least three business days in advance by calling 303-987-4833. Any person age 60 and older can reserve a hot, nutritious lunch or a grab-and-go option for a $2.50 suggested contribution per meal. No one age 60 and older is denied service because of an inability to make a contribution. Younger persons may reserve a meal for a charge of $8.50, which cannot be waived.

For more information, visit Lakewood.org/Lunch.

The urban and suburban development of the community known as Lakewood was started in 1889 by Charles Welch and W.A.H. Loveland, who platted a 13-block area along Colfax Avenue west of Denver in eastern Jefferson County. Loveland, the former president of the Colorado Central Railroad, retired to the new community of Lakewood after many years of living in Golden.

