Dining site for older adults reopens in Lakewood

In partnership with Volunteers of America (VOA), the City of Lakewood has reopened the congregate dining site at Clements Community Center, 1580 Yarrow St. Lunch service is offered by reservation at 11:45 a.m., Monday-Thursday, as part of the VOA's Seniors' Nutrition Program that provides nutritious meals, access to community resources and positive social interaction.

Reservations should be made at least three business days in advance by calling 303-987-4833. Any person age 60 and older can reserve a hot, nutritious lunch or a grab-and-go option for a $2.50 suggested contribution per meal. No one age 60 and older is denied service because of an inability to make a contribution. Younger persons may reserve a meal for a charge of $8.50, which cannot be waived.

For more information, visit Lakewood.org/Lunch.