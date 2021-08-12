College Part of New FAA Training Initiative for Drones Program
Thomas Nelson’s Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (drones) program has been approved for the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Collegiate Training Initiative. The initiative is a new program designed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for universities, colleges, and technical schools to recognize institutions that prepare students for careers in Unmanned Aircraft Systems – commonly referred to as drones. Thomas Nelson is one of only two Virginia community colleges to be approved.tncc.edu
Comments / 0