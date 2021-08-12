Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

College Part of New FAA Training Initiative for Drones Program

tncc.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas Nelson’s Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (drones) program has been approved for the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Collegiate Training Initiative. The initiative is a new program designed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for universities, colleges, and technical schools to recognize institutions that prepare students for careers in Unmanned Aircraft Systems – commonly referred to as drones. Thomas Nelson is one of only two Virginia community colleges to be approved.

tncc.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Colleges#Technical Schools#Engineering#Uas Cti#College#The Geoted Uas Institute#Ums
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Pearl River County, MSbslshoofly.com

New Coastal Mapping Training Program for Local Students

Pearl River Community College now offers students unique opportunities to train for rewarding high-tech hydrographic careers. Above (l-r): Ryan Dodd, - Hydrographer, NVision Solutions, Inc. | Associate Professor, NOARC; Joel Lawhead – Vice President, Nvision Solutions, Inc. Associate Professor, NOARC; PRCC Students: Caleb Spence, Heather Dinger, Wesley Parker, Alex Moon, Billy Snowden; Raymunda Barnes- Assistant Vice President, PRCC.
Eugene, ORuoregon.edu

Two programs become part of the new global studies school

Two longstanding cultural bedrocks at the UO are joining the recently launched School of Global Studies and Languages. The Northwest Indian Languages Institute, known on campus as NILI, and the Yamada Language Center will become part of the College of Arts and Sciences’ newest school. The move is designed to add efficiencies in the operations of both units and elevate the important role languages can have in promoting student success.
Aerospace & Defensefederalnewsnetwork.com

Air Force AI-driven drone program makes step into the future

The Air Force is moving one of its high-profile, experimental initiatives closer to becoming a program of record; further solidifying the service’s push to create new, advanced capabilities to counter near-peer competitors. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center announced Monday that it awarded up to $13.2 million in contract...
Hudson, NCcaldwelljournal.com

CCC&TI Sonography Programs Add New Training Equipment

HUDSON, NC (July 30, 2021) — Students in Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Medical Sonography and Cardiovascular Sonography degree programs will have new high-tech tools to train them for their future careers. CCC&TI recently purchased two Vimedix CAE Healthcare exam simulators that will allow students to practice their scanning...
Posted by
Bebe Nicholson

Georgia Technical College in Rome Offers FAA-Certified Program

Aviation Maintenance Technology has five different majors to choose from. Greg Glover talks about airplane engine repair:photo by author. Greg Glover believes in the importance of what he does. “Repairing an airplane correctly could mean the difference between life and death,” said the instructor of aviation at Georgia Northwestern Technical College. "The pilot and the passengers rely on the mechanic."
Technologydoniphanherald.com

NSP launches drone program for crash investigations

The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) has launched a new drone program designed to get roadways cleared faster, while still conducting a thorough crash investigation. The new program includes crash reconstruction investigators throughout the state. “This is a major step for our team, combining new technology with the expertise already possessed...
Technologysuasnews.com

Johns Creek partners with Airspace Link for drone safety

The City of Johns Creek is partnering with Airspace Link, Inc., a provider of drone flight authorization and management solutions, to launch its new FLYSAFE program that helps local drone pilots fly safely and compliantly under Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) guidelines. Johns Creek is the first municipality in Georgia to...
Las Cruces, NMnmsu.edu

Revamped NMSU engineering geomatics, surveying gains growing support

Geomatics/surveying engineering students at New Mexico State University benefit from financial support from the New Mexico Board of Licensure for Professional Engineers and Professional Surveyors and the National Council of Examiners for Engineering and Surveying. (NMSU photo) The New Mexico State University Geomatics/Surveying Engineering program has received more than $151,000...
Technologytncc.edu

Drone Alum’s Career Taking Off

Jackson Boomer spent just a few months at Thomas Nelson, and took only three courses. While he hasn’t landed his dream job yet, working for DroneUp, a company in Virginia Beach that provides drone flight services, is pretty close. “Honestly, my dream job would to be a commercial pilot for...
Collegeswoay.com

New River Community and Technical College now a candidate of a new program

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – New River Community and Technical College have been granted candidacy for a new Physical Therapist Assistant program, with the very first class starting this semester. “For the past three years here at New River we’ve been developing the Physical Therapist Assistant program, and we received word...
Electronicssuasnews.com

uAvionix Receives FAA TSO for World’s First Certified Drone GPS Receiver

Today, uAvionix Corporation announced it has received a Technical Standard Order (TSO) from the FAA for its “truFYX” Global Positioning System (GPS) receiver for Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). The Satellite-Based Augmentation System (SBAS) / Wide Area Augmentation System (WAAS) capable GPS is the first to specifically target UAS platform navigation and surveillance solutions.
Aerospace & Defensefederalnewsnetwork.com

FAA pens another agreement to streamline commercial space launches

Our first episode focused on a new partnership between NASA and the Federal Aviation Administration in an effort to streamline commercial space launches. Well the FAA now has another partnership aimed at making it easier on companies trying to conduct launches. It has entered a memorandum of understanding with the Space Force to recognize areas where both agencies have similar public safety standards, saving commercial space companies a ton of time. To learn more, I spoke with Brig. General Douglas Schiess, who is the director of space and cyber operations at Space Force Operations Command. We also welcomed back Wayne Montieith who is the Associate Administrator for Commercial Space Transportation at FAA.
Apache Junction, AZyourvalley.net

Apache Junction council updated on police drone program

A new tool is being used for vehicle accident investigations and search-and-rescue operations in Apache Junction — a drone. The drone program is to provide aerial support to police …. To Our Valued Readers – Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt...

Comments / 0

Community Policy