After months of attending online classes, Immaculate Heart High School and Middle School students are returning to campus on Aug. 12 to launch a new school year. The back-to-school arrival, while much anticipated, will not be entirely a back-to-normal return as students continue to wear masks for protection against the COVID-19 virus. Immaculate Heart officials have mandated mask wearing for all students and school employees. Additionally, administrators have required proof of vaccination for all faculty and staff, and they have encouraged students who are eligible to get vaccines.