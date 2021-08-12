Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Run Your Buns Off 4.2 Miler is back Sept. 4

nhfrontpage.com
 5 days ago

BRISTOL — We know it has been a while since you ran your buns off! Well, this Labor Day weekend you can again! Come and join the event that locals and vacationers have been talking about for over a decade. On Saturday, Sept. 4 at 8:30 a.m., runners and walkers...

www.nhfrontpage.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Exercise#Buns#Health Education#Fitness#Basic Ingredients Bakery#The Nh Food Bank#Nacf#The Nacf Board#Newfound#Rymes Propane Oil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Groton, CTNorwich Bulletin

Groton City Brew Run set for Sept. 12

The Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce along with Groton Utilities will present a new community event: The Groton City Brew Run, set for 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 12 at the picturesque Eastern Point Beach. The 3.4-mile race begins and ends at Eastern Point Beach, and breweries and food trucks...
Pemberville, OHsent-trib.com

5-Miler flies off on Friday

The annual Pemberville 5-Miler will be held Friday at 6:30 p.m., starting at 104 E. Front St. First 400 pre-registered entrants guaranteed an official 5-Miler T-shirt. Members of a high school team who register at least five runners may take a $5 registration discount during online checkout (team must be registered online).
Saint Augustine, FLpontevedrarecorder.com

Registration open for Lighthouse 5K Run/Walk & Fun Run on Sept. 18

The Junior Service League of St. Augustine will host the Lighthouse 5K Run/Walk & Fun Run at 4 p.m. Sept. 18, beginning and ending at the St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum, 81 Lighthouse Ave., St. Augustine. To register, go to jslofstaugustine.org/about/events/lighthouse-5k. The League hosts the annual event to support...
Fitnessthelaurelmagazine.com

Lace-up Your Running Shoes

Written By: Marlene Osteen | Issue: 2021/08 – August. Rain or shine, August 14 is a beautiful day for running in the 5K Twilight Race, snaking through Highlands. Interested participants can register at highlandstwilightrun.com. Lace-up your running shoes. We’re heading off to the August 14, 5K Twilight Race. The 5K...
Thomson, ILmycarrollcountynews.com

Min's Walk/Run Sept. 4

THOMSON—The 27th Annual Min’s Mississippi Memorial Walk/Run will be held Saturday, Sept. 4, in Thomson. The four-mile walk/run starts at 8 a.m. on the west end of Main Street, past the Thomson causeway campground, on flat, scenic, country blacktop. Every mile will be clearly and accurately indicated with a mile marker and water station. Participants will enjoy great company and delicious baked goods and fruit.
Fitnesswomensrunning.com

How to Plan Your Run Route

One of the best things about running as a sport is that it can be done virtually anywhere. From tracks to treadmills, neighborhood roads to sandy beaches, city parks to mountain trails, there’s a type of terrain, setting, or style of running to suit everyone. However, many beginning runners fall prey to sticking to the familiar treadmill or track for fear of running out in the open where drivers and passersby can see them. Other runners may feel intimidated about venturing out on a new route or knowing “where to go”, so they run the same route day in and day out.
Celebrationsnhfrontpage.com

Old Home Week kicks off Aug. 13

ALTON — The Alton Old Home Week committee is pleased to announce the return of a more traditional Old Home Week this year, with activities and events scheduled throughout the week. The festivities will kick off with the family block party at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13 at B&M...
Ossipee, NHnhfrontpage.com

Ossipee Historical Society kicks off busy month

OSSIPEE — August will be a very busy month for the Ossipee Historical Society. First off, after two years of trying to get him here, on Tuesday, Aug. 17th at 5:30 p.m., the Ossipee Historical Society will sponsor a NH Humanities To-Go program at the historic courthouse: "Discovering New England Stonewalls" by Kevin Gardner. Gardner is the author of "The Granite Kiss," inspired by being a stonewall builder for 40 years. He explains how and why New England came to acquire its thousands of miles of stone walls, the ways in which they and other dry stone structures were built, how their styles emerged and changed over time and their significance to the famous NE landscape and why we are so fascinated by them. Along the way, Kevin occupies himself by building a miniature wall on a tabletop, using small stones from a five-gallon bucket. The address is 20 Courthouse Square, Ossipee, NH 03864. Hope to see you there. Free & open to the public!
Relationshipsnhfrontpage.com

Kids' Fishing Derby returns to Old Home Week

SANDWICH – Kids were back at Little Pond casting their lines with friends and family for the return of the Kids Fishing Derby, an Old Home Week tradition. Kids 12 and younger gathered on the shore of Little Pond on Monday morning through afternoon to try to catch some fish for some special prizes and bragging rights. Many also learned some basic fishing skills from their peers and some teen volunteers.
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Tiffany Cromwell: I need to build endurance to be competitive in gravel races

Tiffany Cromwell had her first taste of full-on gravel racing at the SBT GRVL in Steamboat Springs, Colorado on Sunday in what she said was a ‘brutal’ but ‘fun’ experience. The Canyon-SRAM rider finished eighth place in the 144-mile race (232 kilometres) and said she aims to build strength and endurance to be more competitive in the off-road discipline.

Comments / 0

Community Policy