In honor of National Photo Day, ECB Publishing, Inc. has decided to give readers the opportunity to show off their photographic skills. Entries should be original photos, taken in Jefferson County and should be submitted by the photographer. Photos should also have a title. There is a limit of two submissions per photographer. The deadline for entries is Friday, Aug. 13. All entries will be published on Wednesday, Aug. 18. Winners will be announced and published on Wednesday, Aug. 25.